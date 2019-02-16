Winnipeg firefighter clipped by car while helping at scene of crash on Inkster Boulevard

The City of Winnipeg is reminding drivers to be more careful after a firefighter was hit on Inkster Boulevard Friday night.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene of Inkster Boulevard and Parr Street at about 10:30 p.m. after a two-car crash. No one was hurt in the crash.

But another motorist who drove through the accident scene, clipping a firefighter and then crashing into a nearby house.

READ MORE: Manitoba man saves teen from burning vehicle

Police were called and the driver was taken into custody. The firefighter wasn’t hurt badly and didn’t need to go to the hospital.

“Members of the public are reminded that when emergency responders are at the scene of a motor vehicle collision, drivers should always slow down and change lanes, only if it safe to do so,” said the City.

Winnipeg police are investigating.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!