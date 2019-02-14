Court upholds Ontario government’s decision to cancel basic income pilot project
TORONTO – An Ontario court has denied a request that it quash the provincial government’s decision to cancel a basic income pilot project.
In a decision released Thursday, a panel of three Superior Court judges ruled the court has “no power” to reverse the move made by the Progressive Conservative government last summer.
READ MORE: Jagmeet Singh says feds should take over Ontario basic income pilot scrapped by Ford
The Tories announced in July they were cancelling the project, which provided a guaranteed annual income to participants in three Ontario cities: Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay.
The previous Liberal government had announced the project in April 2017, with the intent of making it a three-year study.
WATCH: What’s at stake in Lindsay with the cancellation of of the Ontario Basic Income Project
After it was cancelled, a group of four basic income recipients sought a judicial review to quash the government’s decision, saying it adversely affected their well-being.
But in their written decision, the judges say they have “no power to review the considerations which motivate a cabinet policy decision.”
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.