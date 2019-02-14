Court upholds Ontario government’s decision to cancel basic income pilot project

TORONTO – An Ontario court has denied a request that it quash the provincial government’s decision to cancel a basic income pilot project.

In a decision released Thursday, a panel of three Superior Court judges ruled the court has “no power” to reverse the move made by the Progressive Conservative government last summer.

READ MORE: Jagmeet Singh says feds should take over Ontario basic income pilot scrapped by Ford

The Tories announced in July they were cancelling the project, which provided a guaranteed annual income to participants in three Ontario cities: Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay.

The previous Liberal government had announced the project in April 2017, with the intent of making it a three-year study.

WATCH: What’s at stake in Lindsay with the cancellation of of the Ontario Basic Income Project

After it was cancelled, a group of four basic income recipients sought a judicial review to quash the government’s decision, saying it adversely affected their well-being.

But in their written decision, the judges say they have “no power to review the considerations which motivate a cabinet policy decision.”

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!