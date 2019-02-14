Travel advisories in effect for Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector
DriveBC is reporting that travel advisories are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector.
For the Coquihalla, the travel advisory is in effect for northbound and southbound lanes from Hope to Merritt, and from Merritt to Kamloops. Travelers are advised to use caution because of blowing snow with limited visibility.
For the Okanagan Connector, the travel advisory is in effect from Merritt to West Kelowna. Travelers are also advised to use caution because of blowing snow with limited visibility.
For the latest highway conditions, visit DriveBC.
