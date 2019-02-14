Five Kelowna Rockets to play in 2019 Canada Winter Games

The 2019 Canada Winter Games begin this Friday in Red Deer, Alta., and five Kelowna Rocket prospects will be taking part.

Trevor Wong, Elias Carmichael and Steel Quiring are poised to play for Team B.C.’s U16 team, while Hayden Wilm and Justin Dueck will compete for Team Saskatchewan.

All five were selected by the Rockets in the WHL’s 2018 bantam draft.

Wong and Quiring made their WHL debuts with the Rockets earlier this season.

Wong was the Rockets’ first-round selection at 18th overall after he amassed 141 points (64 goals, 77 assists) in just 30 games with St. George’s School bantam varsity. He has one goal in four games with the Rockets as a 15-year-old.

Quiring was a fifth-round selection. Last season, he put up 40 (17 goals, 23 assists) points in 30 games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy bantam prep team. The Vernon native has appeared in two games this season with the Rockets.

Carmichael, a 6-foot-1, 181-pound defenceman was the second-round pick. This season, he is playing with the Burnaby Winter Club prep and has 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) in 26 games.

Dueck, a goaltender drafted in the 10th round, is having a stellar season with the Swift Current Hurricanes midget 2A. He is undefeated, sporting an 18-0-0 record a 1.50 goals against average and four shutouts.

Wilm, a product of Central Butte, Sask., was selected 106th overall in the fifth round. The Rockets drafted him after a 54 (23 goals, 31 assists) campaign in 30 games last season with the Swift Current Broncos bantam 2A.

Rockets fans will want to tune in when Team B.C. and Saskatchewan face-off on Sunday, February 17th, to see their prospects face-off.

All games will be streamed at canadagames.live.

