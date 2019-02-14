Car crashes into back of downtown Kelowna business

A small business in Kelowna got unexpected traffic on Wednesday afternoon when a car bashed into its back wall.

Doreen Velin is the store owner of Cruzwear Unlimited, and said that around 1:30 p.m., she heard a loud noise suddenly come from the lunch room.

Then she went to inspect what happened.

“I couldn’t open the door (all the way) because everything was pushed against it,” said Velin. “And I saw the car lights still on and the car was in here and I went ‘Oh my God, it’s a car! Phone 911!’”

Velin alleges that a 23-year-old man drove the car into the store, sideswiping two other vehicles in the process.

Velin says she’s lucky because she could have been eating her lunch in the room at the time of the incident, but a new employee garnered her attention.

“I was going to have my lunch because it was 1:30, and I just started coming into (the room) and the crash (happened),” said Velin. “So I really want to thank her for being here, because I would’ve been sitting at that table and it wouldn’t have been a pretty sight.”

Cruzwear Unlimited is a clothing shop located at Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street.

RCMP were on scene and allegedly took the man into custody.

Police said the vehicle was a grey Ford Focus, and that the driver also struck an Acura MDX and a grey Audi A3, both of which were parked and unoccupied at the time.

Police said that the driver, a 23-year-old Kelowna man, remained at the scene. Police do not believe that alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

Police said the man was fined $600 for allegedly driving without due care and attention and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

