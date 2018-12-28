Elderly driver crashes into front of Kelowna restaurant

A Kelowna restaurant with no drive-through service had a vehicle smash into one of its glass panes on Friday morning.

The accident took place at Fezziwig’s Bakery Café, located in the Mission Park Shopping Centre at Richter Street and KLO Road, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Emergency crews were on scene and a tire mark could be seen on the concrete sidewalk in front of the restaurant. The collision shattered one large pane of glass, and damage to the front of the café could be seen.

Emergency crews say an elderly man, reported to be almost 90, mistook his brake pedal for the gas pedal. Fezziwig’s was closed at the time and no one was inside the restaurant. No injuries were reported.