Police asking for public’s help to find missing Winnipeg teen

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Cynthia Forster, 18, was last seen in the North End on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Missing girl last seen in Tuxedo neighbourhood, say police

She’s described as 5’8″, 180 lbs, with long, brown and red hair.

Police are concerned about Forster’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

WATCH: Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!