February 14, 2019 11:55 am
Updated: February 14, 2019 12:12 pm

Police asking for public’s help to find missing Winnipeg teen

Police said Cynthia Forster was last seen in the North End area of Winnipeg on the evening of Feb. 10, 2019.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Cynthia Forster, 18, was last seen in the North End on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m.

She’s described as 5’8″, 180 lbs, with long, brown and red hair.

Police are concerned about Forster’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

