Police asking for public’s help to find missing Winnipeg teen
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Cynthia Forster, 18, was last seen in the North End on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m.
She’s described as 5’8″, 180 lbs, with long, brown and red hair.
Police are concerned about Forster’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
