Liam Hughes brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to Kingston United soccer

The new technical director for the Kingston United Soccer Association just loves a challenge.

Liam Hughes knows it won’t be easy, but he looks forward to improving the game in the Limestone City.

Hughes brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Kingston Association. He spent three seasons with the Manchester City Football Club where he worked in their world-renowned academy for male and female players.

He most recently coached in the South Ottawa organization. He helped in overseeing a number of programs in the clubs Centre of Excellence.

“I like a challenge and I like to make a difference,” said Hughes, who was born and raised in England.

The 33-year soccer enthusiast is currently working out with a number of Kingston rep teams at the 1,000 Islands soccer dome in Westbrook.

“I’ve only been here for a short period of time but I like what I see and that’s tremendous ability,” said Hughes.

“What they need is a little direction and that’s why I’m here.

“From a technical point of view, there’s a lot of work to be done. I’ve already set up a program called ‘skill acquisition phase,'” he said. “It gets the kids in that competitive mood and it allows them to believe in themselves. I know, and they know they have the ability to improve. It’s working on those technical skills to bring it out of them.”

Hughes looks forward to the spring when his house league and representative teams get to play outdoors. He says there’s only so much you can do at the indoor soccer facility.

“We don’t stand around and talk,” said Hughes. “Its play, play, play. For me, it’s all about development and desire. They want to listen, they want to learn, and they want to get better.”

He says the Kingston United board, coaches and parents understand what he’s trying to do.

“You need to develop them the right way. It’s nice to win games but it’s just as important to develop the skills necessary to be a better player. That’s why I’m here and that’s what I’m all about.”