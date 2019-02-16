What’s open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg

February 18 marks Louis Riel Day across Manitoba, which means some businesses will be operating on different hours. Here is a breakdown of what’s open and closed Monday.

Errands:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.

Provincial and federal offices are also closed.

Garbage and recycling collection will be taking place.

Canada Post will be delivering mail.

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Most grocery stores and big-box stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions and recreation:

Pam Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other City of Winnipeg pools are closed

City of Winnipeg Libraries: Select locations open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Full schedule here.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

