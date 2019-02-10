‘Aladdin’ trailer shows first glimpse of Will Smith’s Genie

Disney gave Aladdin fans a glimpse of the upcoming live-action movie during the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Disney included a look at Will Smith’s Genie, which movie and Disney buffs have been waiting to see.

The new trailer features a look at Jasmine, and more scenes featuring Aladdin and Agrabah.

Jafar even makes an appearance while leading Aladdin to the Cave of the Wonders.

Smith posted the trailer to his Instagram, writing, “I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!!”

Aladdin hits theatres on May 24, 2019 and stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Smith.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

