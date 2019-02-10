Cat returned to Edmonton family 4 years after going missing

They thought she was a goner, but a cat that went missing nearly four years ago is now back at home with its Edmonton family.

Samantha Lien’s cat, Zoey, went missing in May of 2015. Lien’s parents were staying with her at the time and their dog chased the cat out of the house.

The family put up flyers and an ad in the local lost pets publication but the cat was nowhere to be found. That was, until last Wednesday.

“I got a call from the City of Edmonton that they had Zoey,” Lien said Sunday.

Lien said someone found the cat not far from their home and brought her in. The animal was tattooed and had an expired licence, which made finding her owners easy.

“She was actually found really close to here but it’s about 50 blocks from where we were living so it’s kind of interesting.”

In hopes of surprising her daughter, Kalona Lien-Comin, Lien hid the cat in her room. Kalona was five years old when Zoey went missing. Lien recorded the surprise and posted the video on Facebook.

“Why is there a cat in there?” the now-eight-year-old said when she opened the door. “Is that my cat?”

A few moments later, she realized it was her old pal Zoey.

“Zoey? That’s Zoey?… After all these years, I can’t believe it’s you!”

The cat was a bit matted and dirty, but overall in good health, Lien said. They’re not sure where she’s been for the past four years, but the family is happy Zoey is home.

“I’m sure she was at somebody’s house for a while. But it looks like she’s been living on the streets for a little while too,” she said.

“She’s a little feisty…. A little more aggressive, for sure. I think she’s been living on the streets for a while.”

