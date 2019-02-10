Fitness centre suffers small fire at Portage Avenue strip mall

No one was injured after a small fire at a fitness centre on Portage Avenue Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said firefighters were called to the scene of a strip mall in the 900 block of Portage Avenue at about 7:57 a.m.

Smoke was coming from the eaves from Valentine’s Fitness and Weight Loss Centre, so firefighters went inside to launch an attack and the fire was quickly put out.

Emergency crews are at Valentine's Fitness and Weight Centre at Portage and Lenore. Crews are checking the building and putting away hoses. EB Portage is down to one lane in the area. pic.twitter.com/J7ZLBMNMWR — Corey Callaghan (@CCallaghanNews) February 10, 2019

The building’s sprinkler system helped control the fire before firefighters got there, said the WFPS.

The building suffered minimal fire damage but the business saw extensive smoke damage, they added.

No one was in the building at the time, and the fire was caused by a broken bathroom fan. There are currently no damage estimates.

