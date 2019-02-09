‘Saturday Night Live’ discusses Jeff Bezos’ private matter in new cold open

Saturday Night Live returned with a parody of the NBC show, Meet the Press, on Saturday.

READ MORE: Trump asks if ‘SNL’ is legal day after skit that imagines Clinton won U.S. election

The show began with a panel of “serious” journalists discussing what Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ penis might look like after the National Enquirer claimed it has exposing pictures of him.

While the journalists were serious, they were “naturally curious” about its appearance.

“When I hear billionaire’s penis, I immediately think small potatoes,” was one hot take.

WATCH: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer tried to extort him

The show’s host then asked if they think it will be splotchy, but one commentator believed that because Bezos is a “man of means,” he will have minerals that can smooth it out.

The commentators were also disappointed in the headlines produced over the Bezos story, opting for some of their own, such as “Your Amazon package is on its way.”

After quick appearances by two other guests, which included parodies of Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the penis pictures were released, leading one journalist to proclaim: “Christmas in February!”

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!