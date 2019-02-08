SIU investigating after Brantford man falls from hospital parking garage

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 43-year-old Brantford man fell from the top level of a hospital parking garage.

Police say they arrived at Brantford General Hospital after receiving a call about a patient who fled. They then reportedly received a separate call regarding a man standing at the top level of the hospital’s parking garage.

Once Brantford police arrived, SIU say the man fled before falling to the ground below. He was admitted to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A provincial forensic investigator has also been assigned to the investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Results of any investigations are reported to the attorney general.