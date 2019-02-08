Finland’s two-year basic income trial did not spur the unemployed to work or earn more: government

Finland’s government announced on Friday the first findings from a two-year basic income trial that ended a month ago, with researchers saying it failed to spur the unemployed to work more and earn more as was hoped.

During the trial, 2,000 unemployed Finns became the first Europeans to enjoy a guaranteed basic income, a monthly paycheque from the state, regardless of whether they found work or sat at home on the couch.

The trial was Finland’s test of one alternative to renewing its social security model, a vast task expected to be tackled after parliamentary elections in April.

