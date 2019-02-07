Health
February 7, 2019 9:57 pm
Updated: February 7, 2019 10:05 pm

U.S. Supreme Court votes 5-4 to block restrictive Louisiana abortion law

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he would push Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit late-term abortion.

A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday stopped a Louisiana law imposing strict regulations on abortion clinics from going into effect in its first major test on abortion since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy last summer.

The court on a 5-4 vote granted an emergency application by Shreveport-based abortion provider Hope Medical Group for Women to block the Republican-backed law from going into effect while litigation continues.

WATCH: Iowa’s ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion law struck down, deemed unconstitutional

The four liberal justices were joined by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority, suggesting that Roberts, as Kennedy used to be, is now the key vote on the issue.

Kennedy backed abortion rights in two key cases. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who President Donald Trump appointed to replace Kennedy, joined the court’s four other conservatives in dissent.

WATCH: Warren on abortion: ‘I think the role of government here is to back out’

Hope Medical Group challenged the law’s requirement that doctors who perform abortions must have an arrangement called “admitting privileges” at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic.

The court on Feb. 1 temporarily blocked the law, which was due to go into effect on Feb. 4, while the justices decided how to proceed.

© 2019 Reuters

