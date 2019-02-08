Scott Thompson: Hamiltonians kept from the truth of the Red Hill Valley Parkway

Since the LINC and Red Hill Valley Parkway opened, there have been questions and concerns around the safety of both highways.

The discussion took an I-told-you-so twist when it was revealed that a lost report from 2016 confirmed the Red Hill highway pavement was “slippery.”

The report, prepared by Tradewind Scientific, said, “nearly all areas of the [Red Hill Valley Parkway] have friction values below or well below” recommended levels, and that further study needs to be done on pavement composition and wear performance.

To the average driver on the Red Hill, that translates to one thing: a longer stopping distance.

So the report was just recently brought to council’s attention after being paid for back in 2016 and shelved? Considering the accidents on this highway, and the resulting costs — both human and financial — this could be a nightmare for the city.

Two questions need to be answered.

First, how was the incorrect pavement approved and applied in the first place?

And second, why is the report on its safety only surfacing now, three years after it was received?

Although the pavement friction levels may be low on the Red Hill Valley Parkway,​ it’s never been more heated between Hamiltonians and City Hall.

How does this happen?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​​​​