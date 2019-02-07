Barrie police seek to identify suspect accused of using stolen credit card

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Jan. 28, a victim discovered their wallet had been taken from their locker at work.

Officers say the victim cancelled the cards as soon as the theft was discovered, however, one of the cards had already been used at various stores in the northeast end of the city.

Police are now searching for a man, in his 40s or 50s, with a faint brown mustache and a white beard. He was seen wearing a black toque, glasses with black arms and top rims, a black sweatshirt, a denim jacket and beige pants.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Barrie Police are looking to identify a male suspect after a wallet was stolen from the victim’s work locker, and a credit card was used at several locations. https://t.co/wfnurmyb4C pic.twitter.com/hW5wVj7pFq — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) February 6, 2019