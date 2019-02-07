Sports
February 7, 2019 1:00 pm

London Knights playoff tickets on sale Feb. 15

London, Ont. - The London Knights congratulate defenceman Riley Coome after his first OHL goal stands up as the game winner in a 4-2 victory over Kitchener on February 2, 2019.

London Knights fans looking to get their hands on playoff tickets will want to mark Feb. 15 on their calendars.

The Knights are currently first in the western conference. If the playoffs were to start today, they would face the Windsor Spitfires.

Their next game will be Friday night at home against Owen Sound. They play in Saginaw on Saturday night and in Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday afternoon.

Playoff tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, and can be purchased in person, over the phone, or online. Fans can go to the Aluminum Associates London Knights Armoury, call the OMAC Mortgages London Knights Box Office at 519-681-0800, or head to the Knights’ website.

