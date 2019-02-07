London Knights playoff tickets on sale Feb. 15

London Knights fans looking to get their hands on playoff tickets will want to mark Feb. 15 on their calendars.

READ MORE: Riley Coome’s first OHL goal gives London Knights win over Kitchener Rangers

The Knights are currently first in the western conference. If the playoffs were to start today, they would face the Windsor Spitfires.

Their next game will be Friday night at home against Owen Sound. They play in Saginaw on Saturday night and in Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday afternoon.

Playoff tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, and can be purchased in person, over the phone, or online. Fans can go to the Aluminum Associates London Knights Armoury, call the OMAC Mortgages London Knights Box Office at 519-681-0800, or head to the Knights’ website.