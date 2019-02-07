Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood: Environment Canada

A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Thursday, saying periods of freezing drizzle are expected in the region.

The weather agency says there may be a brief period of freezing rain Thursday afternoon before temperatures rise above 0 C and the precipitation changes to rain or drizzle.

Officials say travel will be challenging on Thursday due to periods of prolonged icing.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the advisory reads. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Environment Canada says in the wake of this weather system, strong westerly winds with gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h are possible Thursday night and into Friday.