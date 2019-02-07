Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 7, 2019

The inclement weather in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations on Thursday.

Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.

Halton District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: Dufferin County buses to St. Andrew, St. Benedict, St. Peter and R.F. Hall are cancelled.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka have been cancelled. Schools are open.

