Two developments proposed for North Shore aimed at employee retention

In both North Vancouver and West Vancouver, keeping employees has become a huge challenge.

And now both regions are looking at possible solutions.

The District of West Vancouver is hoping to keep people in the area by selling a piece of district land at 2195 Gordon Avenue to a developer who would, in exchange, build 170 rental units and 30 strata condo units.

“The rental units would be rented out to to moderate income families at 70 percent of market rates,” said district spokesperson Donna Powers.

North Vancouver’s Darwin Construction and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation want to develop a property off Dollarton Highway.

That proposal would see rental discounts of 10 to 20 percent for locals.

“Twenty percent of those units would be dedicated to students and teachers that teach or go to school on the North Shore, and 40 percent would be dedicated to North Shore employees,” said Darwin’s Oliver Webbe.

Webbe added that “20 percent would be market rental units and 20 percent market housing units for sale.”

Both proposals are going to public consultation in the coming weeks.