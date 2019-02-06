Future of Fredericton’s north side roundabouts in jeopardy

Two newly-proposed roundabouts on the north side of Fredericton may not be built due to the provincial government cutting back on spending in an attempt to free New Brunswick of its massive debt.

Ward 6 councillor Eric Megarity says a roundabout is needed the most at the north side of the Princess Margaret Bridge and Brookside Drive and Ring Road, as it has the highest number of accidents in Fredericton.

“It’s about making it safer and better traffic flow, and it sets up for plans for sidewalks and connections to Lower Saint Mary’s which is part of the city,” said Megarity.

Residents of Fredericton that use the busy intersections on the north side agree, saying something should change.

“I think the roundabout over here on Brookside is a great idea,” said one resident. “There’s a lot of accidents every year and high speed accidents where there’s a lot of inquires.”

“The upper one toward the bridge is working real good, I can’t see why this one wouldn’t either,” said another resident.

To ensure urban development and the best infrastructure possible for cars and pedestrians, Megarity says it’s imperative to build these roundabouts soon.

“It’s critical to this part of the city for us, but as I say we have to wait for the province to make the move,” said Megarity.

The 2018-19 capital budget has allocated $130,000 to plan the roundabouts, however there is no funding for construction. Megarity says he’s just glad the plan is still on the table and the province is still considering it.

“This has been a priority of the city for many years and I’m just happy to hear that they are considering moving on this project,” said Megarity.

The project would allow for improved pedestrian access and better lighting systems, but a tightening on provincial spending could suspend plans. In a statement, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said details on the future of the project will be detailed in the 2019-20 budget in the spring.