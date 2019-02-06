Dartmouth woman charged with selling cannabis

A 21-year-old from Dartmouth has been charged with selling cannabis after a search of a dispensary in Halifax on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the search at Canna Clinic on Dresden Row was conducted just after 10 a.m.

Investigators seized over 400 grams of cannabis and over 500 cannabis-infused products, valued at over $7,000.

The woman from Dartmouth has been charged with possession for the purpose of distributing and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

She is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.