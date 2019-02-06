Surrey RCMP seek help after last week’s shooting

Surrey RCMP want witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward as the investigation into last week’s shooting of a transit police officer continues.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko says police are putting together a report for the B.C. Prosecution Service about possible charges.

“That involves locating all available witnesses and taking statements,” Sturko said. If anyone witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to police, or if anyone might have dash cam footage of the area around the Scott Road SkyTrain Station, “give our serious crime unit a call,” she said.

A suspect was arrested early Sunday in Burnaby and remains in custody.