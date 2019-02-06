St. Marys residents to see large military presence as part of province-wide exercise

Residents in St. Marys can expect a large military presence in the town Thursday to Sunday.

London-based 31 Canadian Brigade Group (31 CBG) will be conducting an emergency response exercise as part of a larger, province-wide exercise dubbed Trillium Dragon 19.

“Exercise TRILLIUM DRAGON will demonstrate our ability to deploy a capable and well-led Territorial Battalion Group headquarters, which will demonstrate an ability to command, control and communicate with soldiers responding to a crisis scenario in Southwestern Ontario,” said Col. Chris Poole, commander 31 Canadian Brigade Group, in a release.

“The exercise will help to improve and sustain our readiness in support of Canadians wherever — and whenever — we are needed.”

The exercise is based on a simulated domestic emergency scenario, designed to provide realistic responses to potential emergencies and requests for assistance that could result from natural disasters like flooding, ice storms, or other disasters.

The portion of the exercise to be held in St. Marys will take place at the Pyramid Recreation Centre.

“This challenging exercise is an excellent opportunity for our soldiers to test their ability to react to any disaster in the region, and act accordingly,” said Lt Col. John Hodgins in a statement.

“We definitely appreciate the support of the local community, their patience and co-operation, and the support of our partners at the Town of St. Marys.”