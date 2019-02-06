Lawyer forces evacuation of courthouse after ‘abundance’ of bed bugs pour from his suit

An Oklahoma courthouse was forced to evacuate after a nonchalant lawyer arrived to a courtroom with an “abundance” of bed bugs falling out of his clothing.

Rogers County Courthouse was evacuated and eventually closed Monday after a lawyer brought in the blood-sucking insects to a third-floor courtroom.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told KJRH News the man had bugs literally crawling all over him.

“Hard to imagine someone doesn’t know, you know, that some bed bugs are crawling all over them certainly in abundance,” Walton said.

The sheriff told NewsOn6 that another person in the courtroom was first to spot the biting insects on the lawyer.

“A courthouse user noticed them and said she could visibly see something crawling on his neck which was later found to be bed bugs,” Walton explained. “He had also placed his jacket over some file folders and when his jacket was moved bed bugs were discovered there.”

Rogers County Courthouse head of security Mike Clarke said the man was very nonchalant about the situation unfolding in the courtroom.

“I don’t even think he cared,” Clarke told KJRH News.

Pest control was called in once the building was emptied of people.

“Cleared the courtroom but we also had inmates in the courtroom which caused concern. So, at that time we evacuated everyone from the courtroom,” Clarke said.

“We are certainly not happy with someone coming in that condition to inconvenience everyone else in that building,” sheriff Walton added.

It was definitely an original way to “bug” the room.