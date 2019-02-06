Police send out warning after coyote spotted in south London park

City police are warning residents of Highland and Lockwood Park to be on the lookout after a coyote sighting in the south London neighbourhoods.

Officers say one of the animals was spotted in the ravine at Mitches Park, which is along the east side of Upper Queen Street, north of Wilkins Street.

Police say the coyote was spotted in the park’s ravine and it approached the responding officer within 20 metres. They say it didn’t show any fear and it didn’t appear to be sick or injured. Animal Control has been notified of the incident.

Officials are reminding the public to be mindful of this type of activity in the area and owners are advised to keep their pets on leashes and use caution when travelling in the area.