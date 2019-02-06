Elizabeth Warren said she was ‘American Indian’ on an ID card in 1986, report says

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren issued an apology Tuesday for “furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and the harm that resulted” after the Washington Post discovered that she identified herself as “American Indian” on an ID card in 1986.

The Post obtained the document, a registration card for the State Bar in Texas, through an open records request.

Under race, the space is marked “American Indian.”

An unnamed Warren aide speaking to CNN didn’t dispute that the card was legitimate, nor did the aide challenge that the card contained Warren’s handwriting.

The Post report emerged just days after Warren issued an apology to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test in order to prove her Indigenous heritage.

Cherokee Nation spokesperson Julie Hubbard said Warren reached out to the tribe and apologized, and said it was “encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws, not through DNA tests.”

Warren, who has formed an exploratory committee toward seeking a run for the Democratic nomination for president, took the test after U.S. President Donald Trump mocked her over having claimed Indigenous ancestry, even calling her “Pocahontas” on numerous occasions.

The test showed that Warren has an Indigenous segment in her DNA, but her ancestry may stretch back as far as 10 generations.

The ID card was significant, the Post reported, because it ended any doubt that Warren had claimed Indigenous ancestry herself, instead of, say, an employee or aide doing it.

Political rivals had alleged that she used her alleged Indigenous identity in order to boost her career.

Warren was listed as a white woman when the University of Pennsylvania hired her as a law professor, the Boston Globe reported.

Her registered ethnicity was changed to “Native American” in 1989, two years after she came on board, the paper reported.

Warren told the Post that, in apologizing to the Cherokee Nation, she was also addressing having identified herself as Indigenous while working in academia.

