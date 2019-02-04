Halton police arrest two suspects in Milton shooting

Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting in Milton.

READ MORE: Halton police searching for suspect in Milton shooting

On Friday afternoon, Halton police responded to several reports of shots being fired in the vicinity of Maple Avenue and Main Street East, where they found the victim, a man in his 20s, with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two handguns were recovered at the scene shortly after the shooting, and two vehicles involved have also been recovered.

It is believed that all parties involved in this incident are known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old Toronto man and a 28-year-old Milton man are now charged.

READ MORE: Halton Police investigating armed robbery at cell phone store in Milton

The Milton suspect, Kyrie McKay, was sentenced to more than five months in jail in 2014, following a car crash that killed 52-year-old Judy Snow Whalen from Hamilton.

Halton Police have arrested two suspects following Friday's shooting in Milton that left one victim with life-altering injuries. Charged are Kyrie Lansford MCKAY (28) of Milton and Aekwon Stailuv MURRAY (22) of Toronto. Details: https://t.co/2mmpa7Hb09 ^jh pic.twitter.com/OVYKdcQEJ1 — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 4, 2019