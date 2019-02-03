North Delta collision leaves pedestrian in critical condition

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in North Delta on Sunday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at Scott Road and 75 A Avenue.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed westbound after multi-vehicle collision in Abbotsford

.@deltapolice collision investigation unit still investigating a collision scene at 75a/120th st on this frigid day. We Expect to open traffic within an hour. Pedestrian remains in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/LeWR1LdSvc — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) February 3, 2019

Police closed the intersection off for more than six hours while collision analysts assessed the scene.

It remains unclear what preceded the collision, but the force of impact was enough to scatter the pedestrian’s shoes, water bottle and umbrella.

Scott Road was reopened around 2 p.m.