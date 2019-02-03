Delta crash
February 3, 2019 9:28 pm

North Delta collision leaves pedestrian in critical condition

By Online Journalist  Global News

Shane MacKichan
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in North Delta on Sunday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at Scott Road and 75 A Avenue.

Police closed the intersection off for more than six hours while collision analysts assessed the scene.

It remains unclear what preceded the collision, but the force of impact was enough to scatter the pedestrian’s shoes, water bottle and umbrella.

Scott Road was reopened around 2 p.m.

