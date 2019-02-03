Canada
February 3, 2019 2:10 pm
Updated: February 3, 2019 2:12 pm

Saskatoon Blades fall to the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in OT Saturday night

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Saskatoon Blades move to (30-13-8) after Saturday night's 4-3 ovetime loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Trey Fix-Wolansky set up the tying goal late in the third period, then scored 30 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings (29-15-4-4) edged the Saskatoon Blades (30-13-8-0) 4-3 on Saturday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Gary Haden struck twice and Max Gerlach had the other for the Blades, who are 4-0-2 in their last six contests.

Dylan Myskiw made 38 saves for the Oil Kings as Nolan Maier kicked out 31 shots for the Blades.

The Oil Kings went 1-for-2 on the power play while the Blades went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Edmonton winger Jake Neighbours was ejected for boarding at 8:33 of the third.

The Blades travel to Brandon on Tuesday for a game against the Wheat Kings (22-20-3-4).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

