General Dynamics wins $186-million Canadian navy contract for underwater sensors
Ottawa will spend $186 million upgrading and maintaining underwater sensors for the Royal Canadian Navy’s frigates.
National Defence said in a news release Friday that global defence giant General Dynamics has been given two contracts that will involve the employment of about 120 people.
READ MORE: Storied Coast Guard ship can’t be fixed, shipyard says, highlighting yet again, Canada’s shipbuilding problem
It said the “majority of this work will occur in Canada.”
The Halifax-class frigates use sonar to detect, locate and track surface and sub-surface threats through the continuous monitoring and collection of information.
The $186 million contracts include acquisition and upgrade for the first six Halifax-class frigates, totalling $103 million, and in-service support, which would potentially cost $83 million for up to 23 years.
WATCH: Lockheed Martin gets first bid to design Canada’s warships
The contracts include options to upgrade all 12 Halifax-class frigates, which would bring the acquisition portion to $170 million.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.