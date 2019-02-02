200-vehicle pileup closes Highway 20 eastbound

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have closed Highway 20 eastbound as officers are working to tow around 200 vehicles involved in a pileup.

The incident happened at around noon between kilometres 250 and 278 in Val-Alain. Several people were treated for minor injuries.

Sgt. Claude Denis told Global News there is not an official cause for the pileup, however, there was poor visibility and the roads were icy.

Denis is asking drivers to avoid taking the roads if possible. If you must, Denis suggests slowing down and planning your trip using Quebec 511.

