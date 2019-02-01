‘He’s a good kid’: fundraiser started for employee injured when truck crashes into gas station

A friend of a gas station employee, who was injured when a truck drove through the store, calls him a “good kid” who is going to need the support of others during his recovery.

Samantha Nickerson has started an online fundraiser to help with the Nova Scotia man’s medical bills and to “uplift his spirits.”

“He’s just a boy. He’s just a very young boy. He’s one of the kindest, sweetest boys you’d ever meet,” she said.

“He really just goes to work, goes to school. He’s a good kid.”

A truck drove through the front window of the Circle K store at the Irving gas station on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Thursday night. The crash happened right at the corner where the cash registers are located.

Two people were taken to hospital: the driver of the vehicle and the gas station employee.

#BREAKING: A truck has completely crashed through the Irving on #Sackville Drive. EHS, Fire and @RCMPNS all on scene, with multiple units. Traffic is being rerouted. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/yME8umHTPW — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) January 31, 2019

RCMP say they had received multiple reports at around 5 p.m. of a vehicle travelling at a high speed, against the flow of traffic, in the outbound lanes of Highway 101 near Lower Sackville.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says several other vehicles were struck or run off the road, including responding officers, before the driver exited the highway at a busy interchange.

Here's a submitted photo of the vehicle travelling on the wrong side of Hwy 101. Seems to have been doing so for qu… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) February 01, 2019

Witnesses tell Global News that prior to the gas station crash, the vehicle travelling on the wrong side of Highway 101 had been involved in a collision. Jason Mclellan says he saw the driver take another man’s truck by force, and then speed away toward Lower Sackville.

Nickerson says when she heard about the crash, she was immediately worried about her mother-in-law and the victim, who both work at the gas station.

“I can’t stop thinking about how scary that would have been. That’s why I had to start [the fundraiser],” she said on Friday.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about how scary that would have been, how scary for everyone else who were on the road. So many lives were touched yesterday and affected. This is very tragic to me. Very tragic.”

RCMP are expected to release more details Friday.