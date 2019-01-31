Winnipeg fire crews douse Bannerman Avenue fire, warn drivers of icy roads

Fire crews tackled a blaze Thursday morning at a two-storey home in the St. John’s area.

The fire took place in the interior of the building in the 300 block of Bannerman Avenue.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said there were no occupants at home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

WFPS said due to the cold, fire crews were rotated in more frequently than usual, to ensure their safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.

Although city crews have been on the scene to apply sand and de-icing agents, the city is urging people to drive cautiously through the area, as the water used in fighting the fire froze on the road.

