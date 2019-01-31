Polar vortex has Americans coming up with creative ideas to show just how cold it is

Frigid temperatures have gripped much of the U.S. thanks to a polar vortex, and people are coming up with creative ways to show just how cold it really is.

Record-breaking cold hit northern Illinois early Thursday, with temperatures dropping to -34 Celsius in some areas. In Chicago proper, the thermometer dropped to -30 Celsius, prompting many on social media to rename the Windy City to Chiberia.

On social media, residents shared crisp photos of #Chiberia, while others experimented with tossing boiling water into the air, watching it instantly evaporate.

Just wanted to share pictures from the beautiful #sunrise over #lakemichigan this morning 💛🧡

Stay safe out there, #Chiberia! pic.twitter.com/EwzGommcx3 — Lauren Wisbrock (@wisbrock) January 29, 2019

Conditions near the planetarium were unreal this AM. At times, the drifting steam fog was so dense the city disappeared and we felt transported to an arctic world. If you crave more #Chiberia photos, I've added them all here > https://t.co/BtUL6Ikr7q pic.twitter.com/KzANV0tvAD — Nick Ulivieri (@ChiPhotoGuy) January 31, 2019

“Okay, I’m getting bored trapped indoors. Super soaker + boiling water + #Chiberia = this,” reads a tweet.

Okay, I’m getting bored trapped indoors. Super soaker + boiling water + #Chiberia = this. pic.twitter.com/fkAAtWqkOs — Chicago Tafia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ChicagoTafia) January 31, 2019

“Nothing else to do but a Polar vortex snow day experiment,” another said.

Nothing else to do but a Polar vortex snow day experiment 🥶😂 pic.twitter.com/4RTI2Dd5UH — Darlene (@Darlene21844929) January 30, 2019

A woman walked outside with wet hair and it instantly froze stiff.

How cold is it in the midwest? (credit: taylor_scallon) pic.twitter.com/XdryZHMIDw — Midwest vs Everybody (@midwestern_ope) January 31, 2019

Others put clothing — like jeans — outside, where they froze upright within minutes.

things are only getting stranger pic.twitter.com/jX6yFsW4cs — Midwest vs Everybody (@midwestern_ope) January 31, 2019

Here’s a look at the frigid U.S. Midwest through the eyes of social media.

Day two of #Chiberia – I had to try it. pic.twitter.com/D77REUKe3H — Jay Malone (@mayjalone) January 31, 2019

My wife’s coffee dripped a bit and froze instantly #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/dRVMi8Dhz0 — Liora Strong (@liorastrong) January 29, 2019

Good morning from Chicago at 25 below. Emotional Poikilotherms need not apply….. pic.twitter.com/en8fhUfiW6 — Bob Vogelzang (@vogelzang252) January 31, 2019

Lunch in Chicago. According to this reddit post; these noodles went from piping hot to frozen statue in about 60 seconds! #Chiberia https://t.co/83Tb8bRPLh pic.twitter.com/CBwUnPQngj — Paul Britton (@paulstorms) January 31, 2019