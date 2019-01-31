Polar vortex has Americans coming up with creative ideas to show just how cold it is

Frigid temperatures have gripped much of the U.S. thanks to a polar vortex, and people are coming up with creative ways to show just how cold it really is.
Record-breaking cold hit northern Illinois early Thursday, with temperatures dropping to -34 Celsius in some areas. In Chicago proper, the thermometer dropped to -30 Celsius, prompting many on social media to rename the Windy City to Chiberia.
READ MORE: U.S. Midwest’s stinging cold linked to at least 12 deaths across 6 states
On social media, residents shared crisp photos of #Chiberia, while others experimented with tossing boiling water into the air, watching it instantly evaporate.
“Okay, I’m getting bored trapped indoors. Super soaker + boiling water + #Chiberia = this,” reads a tweet.
“Nothing else to do but a Polar vortex snow day experiment,” another said.
A woman walked outside with wet hair and it instantly froze stiff.
Others put clothing — like jeans — outside, where they froze upright within minutes.
Here’s a look at the frigid U.S. Midwest through the eyes of social media.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.