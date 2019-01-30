Fundraising campaign launched for father who died in Halifax harbour tragedy

The man who lost his life when the vessel he was on sunk in the mouth of the Halifax harbour has been identified as Max Hinch.

His fiance, Kimmie Robb, has expressed her sorrow regarding the passing of the father to her child, Max Hinch.

Robb wrote in a message to Global News that Hinch was “truly so special and meant so much to us. I’m still unable to process he was taken away way too soon.”

READ MORE: Body of crew member recovered after vessel sinks off Halifax, 2 others rescued

Robb and Hinch have a four-year-old-son together and he was working as a “trusted and experienced” deckhand with RMI Marine Ltd. when tragedy struck in the early hours of Jan. 29.

“I would just love the world to know how great of a father he was. We traveled the world together, met for the first time on a whim, got engaged in Thailand, wedding plans in Italy,” Robb wrote.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident, which saw the 40-foot MVC Captain Jim rapidly take on water around 2 a.m. before losing power and having the three people on board abandon ship.

“Our vessel was returning to port when the Captian called for immediate abandonment after notifying Halifax Traffic and Search and Rescue,” wrote RMI Marine in an emailed statement.

RMI Marine Limited, the marine services company who owned the vessel, Captain Jim, have released a statement regarding the incident that resulted in the loss of one of their own. #Halifaxharbour pic.twitter.com/yMfDfEMHlt — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) January 29, 2019

A fundraising campaign has been created to help support Robb with raising the couple’s son, Jace.

“Unfortunately the vessel went down so quickly that only the Captain and the passenger made it to the deployed life raft,” RMI Marine wrote.

WATCH: Search underway for missing person after boat sinks off Halifax

The company has expressed its sincere condolences to Hinch’s family and friends.

“We sincerely regret the passing of one of our dedicated and loyal employees and he will be missed by his co-workers and friends.”

More to come…