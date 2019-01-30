Trump’s tweets push back against intelligence reports on IS, North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed back against threat assessments offered to Congress by the nation’s top intelligence officials a day earlier and defended his more optimistic assertions on North Korea and Islamic State.

In a series of early-morning posts on Twitter, Trump said the Islamic State “will soon be destroyed,” and that there was a “decent chance of denuclearization” with Pyongyang. On Tuesday, the intelligence officials broke with Trump in their assessments of the threats posed by North Korea and other nations.

When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating are proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

…Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen. Now a whole different story. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly. Progress being made-big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats joined the heads of the CIA, FBI, National Security Agency and other intelligence agencies on Tuesday to deliver their annual assessments of the most critical threats facing the United States in a public briefing with U.S. senators.

Coats said North Korea is unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons, while Trump has said the country no longer poses a threat. Trump plans a second meeting next month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On Islamic State, Coats said the militant group would continue to pursue attacks from Syria and Iraq against regional and Western adversaries, including the United States.