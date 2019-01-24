Arms control
World’s Doomsday Clock to be updated for 2019 forecast

WATCH LIVE: Atomic scientists to announce new time for Doomsday Clock

The Doomsday Clock is set to be updated Thursday, and could be moved back to reflect a lesser risk of nuclear war.

The clock is a metaphor that visualizes the threat humanity faces from unchecked scientific and technological advances, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists — a group of experts in nuclear weapons, biological weapons and climate change.

Last year, the clock was advanced 30 seconds due to an increased threat of nuclear war. The clock was updated during tense relations between North Korea and the U.S., which have since cooled. The two countries are planning a second summit to host talks on denuclearization.

The clock is currently set at two to midnight, the closest it’s been to midnight since 1953, the depths of the Cold War.

“Now, the question is whether or not circumstances have improved sufficiently to start moving the minute hand away from midnight,” a statement from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists reads.

