Three Okanagan men fined for hunting on private property following guilty pleas

Three Okanagan men have each been fined $500 after pleading guilty to trespassing on private property to hunt.

The trio appeared in Penticton court on Tuesday morning, each pleading guilty to one count of trespassing.

The incident involves the shooting and killing of two elk in January of 2017 on private property along Greyback Mountain Road in Penticton. No hunting signs were visible on the property’s fence at the time.

The men, Cole, Felix and Fred Kruger, were all charged under the Wildlife Act, 10 months after the incident.

The charges included unlawful possession of dead wildlife, trespassing and discharging a firearm in a “no-shooting” area.

The men all belong to the Pentiction Indian Band.

First Nations people do not have to follow all the same hunting regulations as non-native hunters. They can hunt wildlife without bag limits or seasonal restrictions for traditional, ceremonial or sustenance purposes.

However, native hunting rights do not include harvesting on private property without permission from the land owner.

Two other charges against the men — unlawful possession of dead wildlife and discharging a firearm in a “no-shooting” area — were stayed.