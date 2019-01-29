SIU clears Guelph police in February 2018 pursuit

The province’s police watchdog says a Guelph police officer did nothing wrong during a pursuit last February that ended with the driver being sent to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit said an officer activated the lighting system on his cruiser while trying to stop a vehicle on Feb. 19 but the vehicle sped away.

The officer pursued, but slowed down when he lost sight of it, the SIU said.

READ MORE: SIU ends probe into man who died while Guelph police investigated a reported break-in

The vehicle was found in the ditch of the Hanlon Expressway, and the driver was arrested before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, the director of the SIU said there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges against the officer.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

BELOW: Niagara police officer remains in hospital after shooting involving 2 officers