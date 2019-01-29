Brockville police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing teen.
Jacob Littlejohn, 14, went missing on Monday evening, police say.
Littlejohn did not return home on Monday and did not turn up at school on Tuesday morning.
Police say they and Littlejohn’s family are worried for the teen’s wellbeing.
Police say the teen has a history of running away.
Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Brockville police at 613-342-0127
