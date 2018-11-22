Canada
November 22, 2018

Kingston police searching for missing woman

Allison Downing went missing on Nov. 21, according to Kingston police. Those who reported her missing say they are concerned for her health.

Kingston police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

Police say they those who reported 46-year-old Allison Downing missing are worried for her well-being.

Downing was last seen leaving a home on College Street around 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say Downing was not dressed for the cold weather and there are concerns for her health.

Downing is five feet three inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, light green, loose-fitting, patterned pants and black boots.

Downing had two border collies with her when she was last seen — one with a red leash and one with a blue leash.

Police are asking anyone with information about Downing’s whereabouts to contact them at 613-549-4660 or 911 in case of an emergency.

