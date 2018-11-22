Kingston police searching for missing woman

Kingston police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

Police say they those who reported 46-year-old Allison Downing missing are worried for her well-being.

Downing was last seen leaving a home on College Street around 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say Downing was not dressed for the cold weather and there are concerns for her health.

Downing is five feet three inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, light green, loose-fitting, patterned pants and black boots.

Downing had two border collies with her when she was last seen — one with a red leash and one with a blue leash.

Police are asking anyone with information about Downing’s whereabouts to contact them at 613-549-4660 or 911 in case of an emergency.