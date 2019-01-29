Winter storm leads to Kingston region school bus cancellations

Mother Nature’s latest blast of winter has prompted school bus cancellations for portions of Eastern Ontario, including the Kingston region.
According to the latest information from Tri-Board, which coordinates busing for three school boards in the area, due to current road conditions and forecasted snow and squall activity, buses have been cancelled all day in Kingston, Frontenac, Prince Edward and Lennox and Addington Counties. However, buses are running in Hastings County.
The storm has affected the exam schedule for secondary schools. Testing set for Jan. 29 has been moved to Jan. 30, but students and parents are encouraged to confirm this with their local school. Schools remain open.
