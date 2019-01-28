World
January 28, 2019 11:30 pm
Updated: January 29, 2019 12:19 am

U.S. charges against Meng Wanzhou are ‘unfair and immoral,’ says Chinese government spokesman

By Cate Cadell, John Ruwitch Reuters

The diplomatic dispute between Canada and China heated up today after U.S. officials filed charges against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. Aaron McArthur has more on what's next.

A A

The U.S. government’s indictments against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are unfair and immoral, a spokesman for China’s industry and information technology ministry said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Monday with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

WATCH: Meng Wanzhou made ‘false statements’ about Huawei operations in Iran: officials

Separately, it said Huawei also stole robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc.

WATCH: U.S. charges China’s Huawei with bank fraud

Wen Ku, a senior information and communications officer at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, told a news conference in Beijing the indictments were “unfair and immoral.”

READ MORE: U.S. charges Huawei, proceeding with Meng extradition from Canada

© 2019 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Meng Wanzhou
meng wanzhou charged
Meng Wanzhou Charges
meng wanzhou criminal charges
Meng Wanzhou Extradition
meng wanzhou us charges

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.