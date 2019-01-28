Entertainment
January 28, 2019 10:34 am
Updated: January 28, 2019 10:36 am

Kim Porter’s cause of death revealed

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Actress Kim Porter and mogul Sean "Puffy" Combs arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A A

Former model and actress Kim Porter died last year from pneumonia, according to coroner office officials.

The Los Angeles coroner’s office on Friday released the results of its investigation into Porter’s Nov. 15 death. Investigators determined after an autopsy that her death was from natural causes.

WATCH BELOW: LAPD investigate death of model, actress Kim Porter

Porter was found unresponsive on Nov. 15 at her Los Angeles home, where paramedics pronounced her dead.

READ MORE: Diddy breaks silence after death of Kim Porter: ‘We were more than soulmates’

The 47-year-old was also a former girlfriend of Sean (Diddy) Combs and the pair had three children together.

Story continues below

Diddy eulogized Porter at her funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Ga. Numerous celebrities, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim and producer Russell Simmons, attended the ceremony, which ended with fireworks.

The Bad Boys For Life rapper had been silent until he sent a pair of tweets about Porter’s death on Nov. 18.

READ MORE: Kim Porter, mother of Diddy’s children, dead at 47

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” Diddy said in a tweet that included a video of him cuddling up to a pregnant Porter.

“But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he wrote.

In another tweet Diddy said, “We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE ON SOME OTHER SH*T… And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
diddy kim porter
kim porter
kim porter cause of death
kim porter dead
kim porter diddy
kim porter dies
kim porter kids
kim porter pneumonia
kim porter quincy
kim porter twins

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.