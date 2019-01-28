Kim Porter’s cause of death revealed

Former model and actress Kim Porter died last year from pneumonia, according to coroner office officials.

The Los Angeles coroner’s office on Friday released the results of its investigation into Porter’s Nov. 15 death. Investigators determined after an autopsy that her death was from natural causes.

Porter was found unresponsive on Nov. 15 at her Los Angeles home, where paramedics pronounced her dead.

The 47-year-old was also a former girlfriend of Sean (Diddy) Combs and the pair had three children together.

Diddy eulogized Porter at her funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Ga. Numerous celebrities, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim and producer Russell Simmons, attended the ceremony, which ended with fireworks.

The Bad Boys For Life rapper had been silent until he sent a pair of tweets about Porter’s death on Nov. 18.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” Diddy said in a tweet that included a video of him cuddling up to a pregnant Porter.

“But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he wrote.

In another tweet Diddy said, “We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE ON SOME OTHER SH*T… And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

