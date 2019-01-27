World
January 27, 2019 12:10 pm

Suspected gas explosion leaves 2 injured in the Hague after home collapses

By Staff The Associated Press

Authorities respond after a three-story home collapsed in The Hague, Netherlands on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
A A

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Dutch emergency workers have recovered two injured people from a collapsed three-story home in The Hague and are looking for anyone else who might be in the wreckage.

City emergency services spokesman John Kardol said it was unclear how many people were missing when the home was destroyed. Authorities suspect a gas explosion.

READ MORE: 4 dead, dozens injured in explosion at Paris bakery

The collapse also damaged nearby homes. Debris covering part of the street and parked vehicles complicated the search.

Karol said the two people found in the dwelling were taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries was unclear.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hague building collapse
Hague building explosion
Hague explosion
The Hague
The Hague explosion

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.