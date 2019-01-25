Montreal Shabat dinner offers blend of cultures to kick off Muslim Awareness Week

The Muslim community is reaching out to Quebecers.

Montrealers are being given the chance to learn more about Islam through a series of activities planned in the city this week.

One such event brought Muslims and Jews together Friday night for a vegetarian Shabat dinner at the Emanu El-Beth Sholom Temple in Westmount.

“I think when people break bread together, it shifts relationships. When people bake bread together, all the more so,” said Rabbi Lisa Grushkow.

Watch below: Montreal’s Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with giant latke

The event is part of Muslim Awareness Week, an initiative inspired by the community in the wake of the Quebec City Mosque shooting.

Nearly two years ago, a gunman stormed into a mosque killing six people for the simple reason that they were Muslim.

READ MORE: Mosque shooting victims fight against stereotypes in court testimonies

The meal was prepared by The Wandering Chew, a group of caterers specializing in Jewish meals and The Syrian Kitchen, a mother-daughter catering duo who were sponsored to come to Canada by the congregation.

Traditional foods from both the Syrian and Jewish culture were served.

Watch below: Montreal catering company hiring Syrian refugees

“I feel very privileged to have been able to come into their culture a bit and learn,” said Ronna Miller, a member of the congregation.

“It’s a chance to build bridges between two different religious communities,” explained Jonathan Goldbloom.

Following the meal, Montrealers of the Muslim faith spoke at the event.

“I think it’s very important to make sure that people are familiarized with us and to remove the negative connotation around Islam,” said 19 year-old Amani Shakhtour, one of the speakers.