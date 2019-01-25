Manitoba Scotties: Darcy Robertson clinches playoff spot & Kerri Einarson suffers first loss

Darcy Robertson’s team won a battle of the unbeaten on Friday afternoon to become the first team to clinch a playoff spot at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts in Gimli.

Robertson handed the second-seeded Tracy Fleury foursome their first loss to secure a spot in the playoff round. Fleury had a three-point lead after six ends of play, but Robertson scored back-to-back deuces and then stole a single point in an extra end for their sixth straight victory. They lead the group, but Fleury is right behind them at 5-1. Fleury can do no worse than a spot in a tiebreaker game.

WATCH: Draw 11 Highlights

Asham Express Group Standings

READ MORE: Kerri Einarson still unbeaten at Manitoba Scotties

Earlier on Friday, the top-seeded Kerri Einarson team from Gimli suffered their first loss to Barb Spencer of the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. Spencer scored three points in the second end and stole single points in each the third and sixth ends en route to an 8-5 win.

“I think we were just a little bit off,” Einarson said. “We weren’t as sharp as we have been the last four games prior.”

Einarson still leads the group at 4-1 heading into Friday’s late draw. Fifth seed Beth Peterson also holds an identical record after a 9-4 victory over fourth seed Allison Flaxey of the Granite Curling Club. Flaxey is in a group at 3-2, and will likely need to win both her remaining games to have a shot at one of the three remaining playoff spots.

Asham Group Standings

READ MORE: Kerri Einarson named top seed for Manitoba Scotties

The highlight of draw 10 was a seven-ender from Abby Ackland’s team from the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. With provincial junior runner-up Meghan Walter throwing the skip stones as a fill-in, they scored seven points in the third end on their way to a 10-2 triumph over the Granite Curling Club’s Joelle Brown.

WATCH: Draw 10 Highlights

The teams with the best four records will qualify for the playoffs. The event concludes with the provincial women’s final on Sunday at 3:00 pm CT.